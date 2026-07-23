NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Purchases 115 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: NCC Group insider Guy Ellis purchased 115 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 143, totaling £164.45.

NCC Group insider Guy Ellis purchased 115 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 143, totaling £164.45. Stock performance and valuation: NCC Group shares were up 0.1% to GBX 142.40, with the company carrying a market cap of £397.15 million and trading between a 12-month low of GBX 107.20 and high of GBX 161.60.

NCC Group shares were up 0.1% to GBX 142.40, with the company carrying a market cap of £397.15 million and trading between a 12-month low of GBX 107.20 and high of GBX 161.60. Analyst outlook: Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating with a GBX 150 target price, while MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target of GBX 162.50.

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC - Get Free Report) insider Guy Ellis purchased 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 per share, for a total transaction of £164.45.

NCC Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 142.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £397.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.64. NCC Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 161.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83.

NCC Group (LON:NCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. NCC Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of £118.40 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 162.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCC

About NCC Group

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business. Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c. 2,000 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally. With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client's current and future cyber security challenges.

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