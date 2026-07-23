Insider Buying: Dialight (LON:DIA) Insider Buys 6,750 Shares

Key Points Dialight insider Stephen Blair bought 6,750 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 440, for a total of about £29,700.

on July 22 at an average price of GBX 440, for a total of about £29,700. Blair had also purchased 7,615 shares on June 25 at GBX 390 per share, suggesting repeated insider buying activity in a short period.

on June 25 at GBX 390 per share, suggesting repeated insider buying activity in a short period. Dialight shares were trading near their 52-week high of GBX 469, with the stock opening at GBX 440 and sitting above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Dialight plc (LON:DIA - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair acquired 6,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 440 per share, with a total value of £29,700.

Stephen Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Stephen Blair acquired 7,615 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 per share, for a total transaction of £29,698.50.

Dialight Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at GBX 440 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333.85. Dialight plc has a twelve month low of GBX 171 and a twelve month high of GBX 469. The firm has a market cap of £175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in Australia, Dubai, the EU, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the USA.

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