Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $369,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Airbnb director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares on July 7 at an average price of $150.00, totaling $369,000. After the sale, he still owned 2.6 million shares, so the transaction represented only a small reduction in his stake.

on July 7 at an average price of $150.00, totaling $369,000. After the sale, he still owned 2.6 million shares, so the transaction represented only a small reduction in his stake. This sale follows a series of recent insider disposals by Gebbia, including much larger transactions earlier in July and June, suggesting ongoing profit-taking by the insider.

by Gebbia, including much larger transactions earlier in July and June, suggesting ongoing profit-taking by the insider. Airbnb shares were trading near their 52-week high at $146.89, with the stock up 2.8% on the day and supported by analyst sentiment that remains broadly positive, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,595,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,267,850. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,733 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,160,227.33.

On Monday, June 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29.

On Monday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $36,705,150.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $381,638.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $7,282,440.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $8,270,220.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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