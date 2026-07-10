Insider Selling: Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Sells $13,680.38 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,282 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) on July 9 at an average price of $2.59, totaling $13,680.38. The sale reduced its stake by 0.71%, though it still held 738,534 shares worth about $1.91 million.

sold 5,282 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) on July 9 at an average price of $2.59, totaling $13,680.38. The sale reduced its stake by 0.71%, though it still held 738,534 shares worth about $1.91 million. The shareholder also made two earlier sales that week, including 18,267 shares on July 7 and 1,451 shares on July 8, indicating a steady pattern of insider selling.

JCTC recently traded at $2.59, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company continues to show weak fundamentals with a recent quarterly loss and a consensus Sell analyst rating.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $13,680.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 738,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,803.06. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,451 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $3,642.01.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 18,267 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $45,667.50.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

Shares of JCTC stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.36. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.02.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCTC. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jewett-Cameron Trading

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

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