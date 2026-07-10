Financial Lp Hrt Sells 11,359 Shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 11,359 shares of Vision Marine Technologies at an average price of $1.25, cutting its position by about 31% to 24,983 shares. The trade was disclosed in an SEC filing.

of Vision Marine Technologies at an average price of $1.25, cutting its position by about 31% to 24,983 shares. The trade was disclosed in an SEC filing. Financial Lp Hrt has been actively trading VMAR shares in recent days, with a mix of buys and sells, including a 24,800-share sale on July 1 and several purchases earlier in July. This suggests ongoing portfolio rebalancing rather than a one-time move.

in recent days, with a mix of buys and sells, including a 24,800-share sale on July 1 and several purchases earlier in July. This suggests ongoing portfolio rebalancing rather than a one-time move. VMAR shares were trading near $1.24, well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts currently have an overall Sell rating on the stock. The company also reported a quarter with revenue of $14.53 million but continued losses.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 11,359 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $14,198.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $31,228.75. This trade represents a 31.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 10,533 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $14,640.87.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 4,187 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,568.71.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 23,534 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $35,301.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt sold 24,800 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,671 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $17,081.87.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,087 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $10,123.13.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 876 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 8,346 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,692.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 679 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $1,520.96.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt bought 99 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $271.26.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VMAR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $12,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 0.12. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2,680.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($23.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($653.39) by $630.19. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.73 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 281.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vision Marine Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vision Marine Technologies

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

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