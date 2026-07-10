Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 600 Shares

Key Points Privia Health CFO David Mountcastle sold 600 shares on July 7 at an average price of $27.57, totaling $16,542. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and he still owns 186,128 shares.

on July 7 at an average price of $27.57, totaling $16,542. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he still owns 186,128 shares. Mountcastle has been actively selling shares recently , including large sales earlier in July and late June, as well as smaller transactions in May. These trades have reduced his ownership only modestly overall.

, including large sales earlier in July and late June, as well as smaller transactions in May. These trades have reduced his ownership only modestly overall. PRVA shares were trading near their 12-month high, opening at $27.77, with the stock up 2.1% on the day. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $31.15.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $16,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 186,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,131,548.96. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, David Mountcastle sold 24,734 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $680,185.00.

On Friday, June 26th, David Mountcastle sold 17,196 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $432,995.28.

On Monday, May 11th, David Mountcastle sold 3,385 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $76,501.00.

On Monday, May 4th, David Mountcastle sold 1,206 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $30,150.00.

On Friday, May 1st, David Mountcastle sold 7,179 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $179,690.37.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PRVA opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Privia Health Group

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

Further Reading

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