Insider Selling: YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Director Sells 218 Shares of Stock

Key Points YPF director Martin Maquieyra sold 218 shares on June 29 at an average price of $47.36, totaling about $10,324.48, according to an SEC filing.

on June 29 at an average price of $47.36, totaling about $10,324.48, according to an SEC filing. Maquieyra had also bought 77 shares the prior month at $54.44 per share, highlighting recent mixed insider trading activity.

the prior month at $54.44 per share, highlighting recent mixed insider trading activity. YPF shares were down 1.8% in Friday trading, with the stock opening at $47.02; analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a $46.00 price target.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) Director Martin Maquieyra sold 218 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $10,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Maquieyra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Martin Maquieyra purchased 77 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,191.88.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE YPF opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.28.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 46,195 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company's stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].