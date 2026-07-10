Insider Buying: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) CEO Acquires $11,186.52 in Stock

Key Points TSMC CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 146 shares on July 7 at an average price of $76.62, totaling about $11,186.52. The purchase raised his stake by 0.83% to 17,835 shares, reinforcing recent insider buying activity.

on July 7 at an average price of $76.62, totaling about $11,186.52. The purchase raised his stake by 0.83% to 17,835 shares, reinforcing recent insider buying activity. The company reported strong quarterly results in April, with EPS of $3.49 versus the $3.31 estimate and revenue of $35.49 billion, up 40.6% year over year. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 15.39.

in April, with EPS of $3.49 versus the $3.31 estimate and revenue of $35.49 billion, up 40.6% year over year. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 15.39. TSMC also increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share from $0.95, payable on October 8. The new payout implies an annualized dividend of $4.45 and a 1.0% yield.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) CEO Che-Chia Wei purchased 146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $11,186.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 17,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,517.70. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Che-Chia Wei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Che-Chia Wei purchased 150 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.01 per share, with a total value of $11,401.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Che-Chia Wei acquired 160 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.82 per share, with a total value of $11,491.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $425.31 and its 200 day moving average is $373.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,880,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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