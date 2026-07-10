Insider Buying: Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Trilogy Metals insider Olav Langelaar bought 5,000 shares on July 9 at C$4.56 each, spending C$22,800. After the purchase, he held 22,000 shares, a 29.41% increase in his position.

Trilogy Metals insider Olav Langelaar bought 5,000 shares on July 9 at C$4.56 each, spending C$22,800. After the purchase, he held 22,000 shares, a 29.41% increase in his position. Stock context: Trilogy Metals opened at C$4.60, with a 1-year range of C$1.96 to C$15.21. The company has a market cap of about C$793.7 million and currently trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Trilogy Metals opened at C$4.60, with a 1-year range of C$1.96 to C$15.21. The company has a market cap of about C$793.7 million and currently trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.00. Recent analyst moves included both upgrades and a price target cut.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) insider Olav Langelaar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,320. The trade was a 29.41% increase in their position.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$793.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Trilogy Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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