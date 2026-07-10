Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares

Key Points Concentrix CEO Christopher Caldwell bought 1,000 shares at $21.25 each, a transaction worth $21,250, increasing his direct stake by 0.28% to 358,382 shares.

bought 1,000 shares at $21.25 each, a transaction worth $21,250, increasing his direct stake by 0.28% to 358,382 shares. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results , missing EPS and revenue estimates slightly, while revenue still rose 1.9% year over year and management issued FY 2026 guidance.

, missing EPS and revenue estimates slightly, while revenue still rose 1.9% year over year and management issued FY 2026 guidance. Concentrix also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, implying a 6.9% annualized yield, even as analysts currently hold a consensus rating of Hold.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,617.50. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. Concentrix Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Concentrix's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Concentrix's payout ratio is currently -6.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 1,032.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 90.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Concentrix

About Concentrix

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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