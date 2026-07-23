Geeta Nanda Acquires 1,701 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Barratt Redrow insider Geeta Nanda bought 1,701 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 294, totaling about £5,000.94.

Barratt Redrow insider Geeta Nanda bought 1,701 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 294, totaling about £5,000.94. Stock performance: Barratt Redrow shares were up 2.5% and opened at GBX 293, near the insider’s purchase price. The stock has traded between GBX 235.40 and GBX 410.29 over the past year.

Barratt Redrow shares were up 2.5% and opened at GBX 293, near the insider’s purchase price. The stock has traded between GBX 235.40 and GBX 410.29 over the past year. Analyst sentiment: Analysts remain broadly positive, with nine Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. MarketBeat reports an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 389.27.

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) insider Geeta Nanda acquired 1,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 per share, with a total value of £5,000.94.

Barratt Redrow Stock Up 2.5%

BTRW stock opened at GBX 293 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.36. Barratt Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 235.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 410.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 267.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTRW shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Barratt Redrow to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 350 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 289 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 389.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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