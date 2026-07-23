Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 4 Shares of Stock

Key Points Rio Tinto insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the company on July 17 at GBX 6,640 each, totaling £265.60.

of the company on July 17 at GBX 6,640 each, totaling £265.60. Analyst sentiment remains cautious , with multiple firms issuing hold or neutral views; the consensus rating is “Reduce” with an average target price of GBX 7,645.71.

, with multiple firms issuing hold or neutral views; the consensus rating is “Reduce” with an average target price of GBX 7,645.71. The stock was trading below its recent average levels, opening at GBX 6,903 versus a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,406.86 and a 200-day average of GBX 7,114.69.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO - Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,640, for a total value of £265.60.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at GBX 6,903 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,406.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,114.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,344.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 8,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,300 to GBX 6,100 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 8,250 to GBX 8,270 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,400 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,280 to GBX 8,250 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital Group lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 to GBX 6,900 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 7,645.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries. We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

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