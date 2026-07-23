Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Purchases £16,000 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Martin Tedham bought 50,000 Hercules Site Services shares on July 21 for £16,000, following a prior purchase of 110,000 shares on July 17 for £34,100.

Martin Tedham bought 50,000 Hercules Site Services shares on July 21 for £16,000, following a prior purchase of 110,000 shares on July 17 for £34,100. Shares rose on the news: Hercules Site Services stock was up 6.2% and opened at GBX 34, near its recent trading range after a volatile year.

Hercules Site Services stock was up 6.2% and opened at GBX 34, near its recent trading range after a volatile year. Business and financial snapshot: The company recently reported revenue of £121.25 million but posted a small loss, and analysts expect earnings of about 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Martin Tedham acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.

Martin Tedham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Martin Tedham acquired 110,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £34,100.

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hercules Site Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 21 and a one year high of GBX 59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.33.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

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