Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Purchases £16,000 in Stock July 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying continued: Martin Tedham bought 50,000 Hercules Site Services shares on July 21 for £16,000, following a prior purchase of 110,000 shares on July 17 for £34,100. Shares rose on the news: Hercules Site Services stock was up 6.2% and opened at GBX 34, near its recent trading range after a volatile year. Business and financial snapshot: The company recently reported revenue of £121.25 million but posted a small loss, and analysts expect earnings of about 1.24 EPS for the current year. Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Martin Tedham acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £16,000. Martin Tedham also recently made the following trade(s): On Friday, July 17th, Martin Tedham acquired 110,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £34,100. Hercules Site Services Stock Up 6.2%Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hercules Site Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 21 and a one year high of GBX 59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.33. Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current year. Hercules Site Services Company Profile (Get Free Report)Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than Hercules Site ServicesCould Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?Small Caps Are Crushing the S&P 500—3 Stocks Still Worth BuyingMoog Is More Than a Missile Maker, and Wall Street Is NoticingA Boring Dividend Growth Strategy Becomes a Solid Defensive PlayThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Hercules Site Services? 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