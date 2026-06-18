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Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

June 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch bought 1,500 shares of American Strategic Investment at $8.29 each, a $12,435 transaction that lifted his stake to 1,072,120 shares.
  • The stock was down 3.1% in Thursday trading, opening at $7.78 and sitting near the lower end of its 52-week range of $7.00 to $16.30.
  • Sentiment remains weak: the company reported a loss of $3.04 per share in its latest quarter, and analysts/ratings currently reflect a Sell view on the stock.

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,435.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,072,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,874.80. This trade represents a 0.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 3.1%

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.23.


American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a negative net margin of 53.18%.The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of American Strategic Investment in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Strategic Investment

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

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