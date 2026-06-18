Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sagi Niri Sells 34,667 Shares

Key Points Nexxen International CFO Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares on June 16 at an average price of $8.78, totaling about $304,376. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 16 at an average price of $8.78, totaling about $304,376. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The CFO has also made several other sales over the prior two weeks, reducing his position by 7.02% after the latest transaction. Following the sale, he still owned 459,023 shares valued at roughly $4.03 million.

over the prior two weeks, reducing his position by 7.02% after the latest transaction. Following the sale, he still owned 459,023 shares valued at roughly $4.03 million. Nexxen shares were down 1.9% and recently traded around $8.58, while analysts remain broadly constructive with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $11.17. Recent analyst target increases and improved business guidance suggest a positive longer-term outlook despite the insider selling.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $304,376.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 459,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,030,221.94. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $291,322.91.

On Friday, May 29th, Sagi Niri sold 1,486 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $12,631.00.

Nexxen International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NEXN opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $482.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts predict that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexxen International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nexxen raised full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance for the second time this year, signaling improving business momentum ahead of its investor day. Article Title

Nexxen raised full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance for the second time this year, signaling improving business momentum ahead of its investor day. Positive Sentiment: The company launched MCP and Agent-to-Agent AI integrations for its platform, expanding nexAI capabilities across planning, activation, optimization and monetization, which could support product differentiation and customer adoption. Article Title

The company launched MCP and Agent-to-Agent AI integrations for its platform, expanding nexAI capabilities across planning, activation, optimization and monetization, which could support product differentiation and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts turned more constructive: Raymond James, Scotiabank, BTIG, and Needham all raised price targets, while Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating with a $16 target, reinforcing a bullish outlook for the shares. Article Title

Multiple analysts turned more constructive: Raymond James, Scotiabank, BTIG, and Needham all raised price targets, while Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating with a $16 target, reinforcing a bullish outlook for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Nexxen also held an analyst/investor day transcript event, which may have helped spotlight the company’s strategy and recent operating progress. Article Title

Nexxen also held an analyst/investor day transcript event, which may have helped spotlight the company’s strategy and recent operating progress. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sagi Niri sold shares in two transactions, including a larger pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 sale, which can sometimes weigh on sentiment even though the sales were disclosed and planned in advance. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXN

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company's stock.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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