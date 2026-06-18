Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Major Shareholder Sells $10,567.56 in Stock

Key Points Clearmind Medicine major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,183 shares on June 15 at an average price of $3.32, totaling $10,567.56. After the sale, the shareholder still owned 103,492 shares worth about $343,593.

sold 3,183 shares on June 15 at an average price of $3.32, totaling $10,567.56. After the sale, the shareholder still owned 103,492 shares worth about $343,593. The shareholder had also recently made several other trades, including selling 2,102 shares on June 12 and 225,191 shares on June 11, while buying 2,159,052 shares on June 10.

Clearmind Medicine reported quarterly earnings of ($6.78) EPS, and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to a sell rating. The shares opened at $3.14, far below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $10,567.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 103,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,593.44. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 2,102 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $7,062.72.

On Thursday, June 11th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 225,191 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $27,022.92.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 2,159,052 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $323,857.80.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMND opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Clearmind Medicine Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $524.00.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($6.78) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearmind Medicine to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMND

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychoplastogen-based therapeutics for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages a proprietary chemistry platform to design small-molecule compounds that promote rapid and sustained neural plasticity without the hallucinogenic effects typically associated with psychedelic agents. By targeting fundamental mechanisms of synaptic growth and repair, Clearmind aims to address conditions ranging from mood and anxiety disorders to cognitive impairment in dementia.

Clearmind's pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates.

Further Reading

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