Jean Jacques Bienaime Acquires 1,000 Shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Key Points Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics at $10.19 each, a $10,190 transaction that lifted his holdings to 17,592 shares. The purchase was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

bought 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics at $10.19 each, a $10,190 transaction that lifted his holdings to 17,592 shares. The purchase was made under a pre-arranged . Keros Therapeutics reported weak quarterly results , posting a loss of $1.21 per share versus expectations of a $1.02 loss, while revenue came in at just $0.37 million compared with $1.93 million forecast.

, posting a loss of $1.21 per share versus expectations of a $1.02 loss, while revenue came in at just $0.37 million compared with $1.93 million forecast. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries an average “Hold” rating and a consensus target price of $20.40, though recent analyst actions included downgrades from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,262.48. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,189,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,644,000 after buying an additional 654,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 436,986 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 114.1% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 291,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 683.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 264,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].