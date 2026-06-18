Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) CAO Sells 118 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Mesa Laboratories SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,151 shares at an average price of $101.27, totaling about $116,562. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and he now owns 3,710 shares.

Mesa Laboratories SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,151 shares at an average price of $101.27, totaling about $116,562. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and he now owns 3,710 shares. Recent earnings missed estimates: The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.53 versus the $1.78 consensus, and revenue of $63.72 million versus expectations of $65.21 million. Despite this, Mesa Laboratories posted a 20.96% return on equity.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.53 versus the $1.78 consensus, and revenue of $63.72 million versus expectations of $65.21 million. Despite this, Mesa Laboratories posted a 20.96% return on equity. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” with a $94 price target. Weiss Ratings also downgraded the stock from “sell (d+)” to “sell (d).”

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) CAO Lyndsey Elizabeth Crennen sold 118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $11,949.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,170.71. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $94.95 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $113.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.25). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mesa Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mesa Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company's product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

Further Reading

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