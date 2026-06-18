Insider Buying: Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Moritz Sell bought 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) at an average price of $5.96 per share, totaling $11,920 .

bought 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) at an average price of per share, totaling . After the purchase, Sell’s direct ownership rose to 14,155 shares , a 16.45% increase in his stake.

, a in his stake. SWZ recently traded at $5.92, near its 52-week low of $5.84 and slightly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) Director Moritz Sell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,363.80. The trade was a 16.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Total Return Securities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Institutional Trading of Total Return Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the second quarter worth $55,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 37.8% during the third quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,016 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the third quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company's stock.

About Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].