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Ridgetech (NASDAQ:RDGT) Major Shareholder Sells $12,945.60 in Stock

June 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,091 shares of Ridgetech on June 15 at an average price of $1.60, totaling $12,945.60. After the sale, the holder still owned 119,751 shares, valued at about $191,601.60.
  • The sale marked a 6.33% reduction in that shareholder’s stake, and it was disclosed in an SEC filing as required for major shareholders.
  • Ridgetech’s stock was trading at $1.36, with analysts currently assigning the company a consensus “Sell” rating.

Ridgetech Inc. (NASDAQ:RDGT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $12,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,601.60. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 6,526 shares of Ridgetech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,854.26.

Ridgetech Stock Performance

Shares of RDGT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Ridgetech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $760.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ridgetech from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ridgetech to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".


View Our Latest Research Report on Ridgetech

About Ridgetech

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items.

Further Reading

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