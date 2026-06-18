Ridgetech (NASDAQ:RDGT) Major Shareholder Sells $12,945.60 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,091 shares of Ridgetech on June 15 at an average price of $1.60, totaling $12,945.60 . After the sale, the holder still owned 119,751 shares, valued at about $191,601.60.

of Ridgetech on June 15 at an average price of $1.60, totaling . After the sale, the holder still owned 119,751 shares, valued at about $191,601.60. The sale marked a 6.33% reduction in that shareholder’s stake, and it was disclosed in an SEC filing as required for major shareholders.

in that shareholder’s stake, and it was disclosed in an SEC filing as required for major shareholders. Ridgetech’s stock was trading at $1.36, with analysts currently assigning the company a consensus “Sell” rating.

Ridgetech Inc. (NASDAQ:RDGT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $12,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,601.60. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 6,526 shares of Ridgetech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,854.26.

Ridgetech Stock Performance

Shares of RDGT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Ridgetech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $760.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ridgetech from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ridgetech to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Ridgetech

About Ridgetech

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items.

Further Reading

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