Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares

Key Points Applied Optoelectronics CFO Stefan Murry sold 4,000 shares on July 10 at an average price of $122.09, totaling about $488,360. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and Murry still owned 380,576 shares afterward.

on July 10 at an average price of $122.09, totaling about $488,360. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged , and Murry still owned 380,576 shares afterward. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results , with EPS of -$0.07 versus the -$0.05 estimate and revenue of $151.14 million versus the $156.98 million forecast. Revenue was still up 51.3% year over year.

, with EPS of -$0.07 versus the -$0.05 estimate and revenue of $151.14 million versus the $156.98 million forecast. Revenue was still up 51.3% year over year. Analyst sentiment is split on AAOI, with ratings ranging from Buy to Sell and an average target price of $113.80. The stock also saw significant institutional ownership, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 61.7% of shares.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) CFO Stefan Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $488,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 380,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,464,523.84. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 12.1%

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.08 and a beta of 3.69.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,439,000 after buying an additional 3,446,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,188,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,775 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,293,000 after acquiring an additional 875,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,923,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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