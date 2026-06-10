Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Sells $55,771.53 in Stock

Key Points Abeona Therapeutics CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 10,271 shares on June 8 at an average price of $5.43, totaling about $55,772. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards.

on June 8 at an average price of $5.43, totaling about $55,772. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards. Vazzano also sold 39,067 additional shares on June 9 at an average price of $5.36, bringing his recent insider selling activity to a larger combined amount.

on June 9 at an average price of $5.36, bringing his recent insider selling activity to a larger combined amount. Abeona Therapeutics recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.30 per share and revenue of $8.72 million versus the $4.57 million consensus. Analysts currently rate the stock around Hold, with an average price target of $19.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 10,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $55,771.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 557,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,246.72. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Joseph Walter Vazzano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 39,067 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $209,399.12.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company's research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

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