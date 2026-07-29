Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 13,615 Shares of Stock

Key Points Airbnb insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares at an average price of $145.43, generating approximately $1.98 million. The sale reduced his position by 52.4%, leaving him with 12,370 shares.

at an average price of $145.43, generating approximately $1.98 million. The sale reduced his position by 52.4%, leaving him with 12,370 shares. Airbnb shares opened at $153.11, near their 12-month high of $153.19, with a market capitalization of approximately $92.3 billion. The company’s latest quarterly revenue rose 17.9% year over year to $2.68 billion, although EPS of $0.26 missed estimates.

Wall Street’s outlook remains broadly positive: analysts give Airbnb a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, while institutional investors own approximately 80.76% of the stock.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $1,980,029.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,798,969.10. The trade was a 52.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $2,020,057.55.

On Friday, June 26th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total value of $4,544,162.19.

On Thursday, June 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $306,575.17.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $153.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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