Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $389,830.00 in Stock

Key Points Analog Devices director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares on July 13 for about $389,830, reducing her direct stake to 11,019 shares. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 13 for about $389,830, reducing her direct stake to 11,019 shares. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . ADI reported strong quarterly results , with earnings of $3.09 per share beating estimates of $2.89 and revenue of $3.62 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 37.2% from the same quarter a year earlier.

, with earnings of $3.09 per share beating estimates of $2.89 and revenue of $3.62 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 37.2% from the same quarter a year earlier. Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with analysts giving Analog Devices a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $441.00. Several firms recently raised targets, including Barclays, Evercore, Baird, and Jefferies.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Karen Golz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $392.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average of $355.31. The stock has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after purchasing an additional 194,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].