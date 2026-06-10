Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 250,000 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI - Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,261,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,438. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 100,390 shares of Alset stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $98,382.20.

Alset Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Alset Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 994.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alset by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alset by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,210 shares of the company's stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 596,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alset in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alset in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alset in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alset

Alset Company Profile

Alset Environmental, Inc (NASDAQ:AEI) is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced pyrolysis systems for the recycling of end-of-life tires and plastic waste. The firm's solutions are built around its proprietary HydroPyrolysis Reactor, which uses hydrothermal conditions to break down complex hydrocarbon feedstocks into valuable byproducts. By converting tire rubber and mixed plastics into recovered carbon black, pyrolysis oil, syngas and steel, Alset aims to provide an environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional disposal and incineration methods.

The company's HydroPyrolysis technology operates at moderate temperatures and pressures to maximize yield and purity of carbon-rich outputs.

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