Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John Kao Sells 298,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 298,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $5,918,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,088,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,892.76. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

View Our Latest Report on ALHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 463.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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