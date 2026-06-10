ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Stephen Carey Sells 3,312 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Carey sold 3,312 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $264,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,431,440. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.44. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $103,022,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,405,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,032,000 after buying an additional 185,172 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,399,000 after buying an additional 91,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,843,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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