Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Purchases 41,319 Shares of Stock

Key Points Ra Capital Management increased its Artiva Biotherapeutics stake by purchasing 84,124 shares for $835,351 at an average of $9.93 per share, bringing its holdings to 17.18 million shares worth approximately $170.6 million.

by purchasing 84,124 shares for $835,351 at an average of $9.93 per share, bringing its holdings to 17.18 million shares worth approximately $170.6 million. Ra Capital has made several additional purchases recently, including more than $1.5 million in shares from July 21–24 and substantial buying during June and July, signaling continued institutional interest.

ARTV opened at $10.53, while analyst sentiment remains mixed but averages a “Moderate Buy” rating with a $39 price target. The company recently reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.95 per share.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $412,776.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,283,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,665,181.98. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,880 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $596,404.80.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 84,124 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $835,351.32.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,582 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,151,558.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $3,351,032.83.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARTV. Wall Street Zen cut Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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