Insider Selling: Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Bicara Therapeutics CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 10,000 shares on July 10 at an average price of $28.42, worth about $284,200. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 10 at an average price of $28.42, worth about $284,200. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Mazumdar still held 362,152 shares valued at about $10.29 million, and the sale reduced her position by 2.69% . She had also sold 15,000 shares in a separate transaction in April.

valued at about $10.29 million, and the sale reduced her position by . She had also sold 15,000 shares in a separate transaction in April. Bicara Therapeutics recently reported a loss of $0.93 per share, wider than analysts expected, while Wall Street currently rates the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of about $30.27.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 362,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,292,359.84. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Claire Mazumdar sold 15,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.81. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCAX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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