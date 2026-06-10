C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) EVP Sells $102,680.00 in Stock

Key Points EVP Jason Long sold 1,360 shares of C&F Financial stock on June 5 for about $102,680 at an average price of $75.50. After the sale, he still held 10,083 shares, reducing his ownership by 11.88%.

of C&F Financial stock on June 5 for about at an average price of $75.50. After the sale, he still held 10,083 shares, reducing his ownership by 11.88%. C&F Financial recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share , payable July 1 to shareholders of record on June 15. That works out to an annualized dividend of $1.92 and a yield of about 2.5%.

, payable July 1 to shareholders of record on June 15. That works out to an annualized dividend of $1.92 and a yield of about 2.5%. The company reported Q1 earnings of $2.08 per share on revenue of $36.26 million, with a net margin of 14.84% and return on equity of 11.03%. Shares were trading near $76, and analysts currently rate the stock Hold.

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) EVP Jason Long sold 1,360 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $761,266.50. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.34. C&F Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. C&F Financial's payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C&F Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in C&F Financial by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in C&F Financial by 2,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in C&F Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

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