CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Major Shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari Buys 61,068 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari bought 61,068 CapsoVision shares at an average price of $6.73, investing approximately $410,988. The purchase increased their direct ownership by 1.86% to 3.34 million shares.

at an average price of $6.73, investing approximately $410,988. The purchase increased their direct ownership by 1.86% to 3.34 million shares. Harari has made two additional purchases recently, buying 81,300 shares on July 8 and 13,850 shares on June 26.

CapsoVision shares opened at $6.62, while analysts hold a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $8.50; the company most recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share on $2.79 million in revenue.

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari acquired 61,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $410,987.64. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,343,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,190.87. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eliyahou Et Al Harari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eliyahou Et Al Harari bought 81,300 shares of CapsoVision stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $495,117.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Eliyahou Et Al Harari bought 13,850 shares of CapsoVision stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $101,797.50.

CapsoVision Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CV stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. CapsoVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapsoVision

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CapsoVision by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CapsoVision in the first quarter worth $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapsoVision by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company's stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapsoVision during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CapsoVision by 528.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Report on CapsoVision

CapsoVision Company Profile

CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

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