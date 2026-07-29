Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $606,525.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Robert Blum sold 7,500 Cytokinetics shares at an average price of $80.87, totaling $606,525. The transaction, conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 1.95% to 377,820 shares.

at an average price of $80.87, totaling $606,525. The transaction, conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 1.95% to 377,820 shares. Cytokinetics reported quarterly revenue of $19.36 million , up 1,112.5% year over year, while posting a loss of $1.67 per share in line with analyst expectations.

, up 1,112.5% year over year, while posting a loss of $1.67 per share in line with analyst expectations. Analyst sentiment remains positive, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $99.90, above its reported opening price of $79.45.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Blum sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $606,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,554,303.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.42. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.67). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.52 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 304,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 492.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 61,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 50,934 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $106.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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