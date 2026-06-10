Michael Dippold Sells 8,318 Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $386,620.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,577,780.80. This trade represents a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Dippold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Michael Dippold sold 7,071 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $320,881.98.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael Dippold sold 16,330 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $739,259.10.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $825.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is 33.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,701.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 68.7% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 51.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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