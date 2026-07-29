DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Kevin Sayer Sells 26,756 Shares

Key Points DexCom insider Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares at an average price of $76.32, generating approximately $2.04 million. The transaction, conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 7.52%.

at an average price of $76.32, generating approximately $2.04 million. The transaction, conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his ownership by 7.52%. DexCom’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.56 versus the $0.47 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.19 billion, up 15% year over year.

Analysts maintain a broadly positive view, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an $85.40 price target; institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s shares.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $2,042,017.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 328,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,106,990.40. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DexCom Trading Up 2.0%

DXCM opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company's 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $727,842,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $530,897,000 after buying an additional 516,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $483,356,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $352,781,000 after acquiring an additional 686,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,128,114 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 220,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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