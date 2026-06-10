Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $345,400.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $345,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,073.36. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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