Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 6,018 Shares

Key Points CFO insider sale: Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 Enliven Therapeutics shares for approximately $316,788 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his direct ownership by 11.56% to 46,054 shares.

Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 Enliven Therapeutics shares for approximately $316,788 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his direct ownership by 11.56% to 46,054 shares. Stock performance and earnings: ELVN opened at $53.76, near its 52-week high of $55.79, and recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.44 loss.

ELVN opened at $53.76, near its 52-week high of $55.79, and recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.44 loss. Analyst outlook remains positive: The stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $70.50, despite one sell rating; institutional investors own approximately 95.08% of the company.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $316,787.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,282.56. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

ELVN stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.24. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JonesTrading boosted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company's stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,225 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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