Insider Selling: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Insider Sells 110,417 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Nathan Kroeker sold 110,417 Eos Energy shares for approximately $371,000, reducing his holdings by 11.06% to 887,527 shares. The transaction occurred under a Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding related to vested equity awards.

for approximately $371,000, reducing his holdings by 11.06% to 887,527 shares. The transaction occurred under a Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding related to vested equity awards. EOSE opened at $3.37 and has fallen sharply from its one-year high of $19.86; analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $9.17.

Eos recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.12 in EPS and $56.96 million in revenue versus consensus estimates of a $0.22 loss and $54.32 million in revenue. Institutional investors own approximately 54.87% of the company.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Kroeker sold 110,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $371,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 887,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,982,090.72. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nathan Kroeker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Nathan Kroeker sold 79,309 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $371,166.12.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Nathan Kroeker sold 35,289 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $206,793.54.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $19.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company's stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 896,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $5,958,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Eos Energy Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eos battery technology is expected to be used in Bimergen Energy’s 480 MWh Texas battery-storage portfolio, including the 100 MW/400 MWh Redbird project. The projects’ closure could provide Eos with potential future equipment demand and industry validation, although the announcement did not disclose an Eos contract value or revenue timing. Bimergen Energy battery storage project sales

Eos battery technology is expected to be used in Bimergen Energy’s 480 MWh Texas battery-storage portfolio, including the 100 MW/400 MWh Redbird project. The projects’ closure could provide Eos with potential future equipment demand and industry validation, although the announcement did not disclose an Eos contract value or revenue timing. Neutral Sentiment: Eos is expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday. Investors will be watching whether the company can sustain its recent earnings and revenue outperformance, when it previously reported $0.12 in EPS versus expectations for a $0.22 loss and revenue of $56.96 million versus a $54.32 million consensus estimate. Eos Energy Enterprises expected earnings

Eos is expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday. Investors will be watching whether the company can sustain its recent earnings and revenue outperformance, when it previously reported $0.12 in EPS versus expectations for a $0.22 loss and revenue of $56.96 million versus a $54.32 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 159,154 shares for approximately $574,546, reducing his stake by 7.55%. Chief Accounting Officer Sumeet Puri also sold 29,167 shares, cutting his holdings by 12.60%. These transactions add to investor concerns about insider confidence, despite Puri’s sale being made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations. Eos insider selling and new one-year low

CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 159,154 shares for approximately $574,546, reducing his stake by 7.55%. Chief Accounting Officer Sumeet Puri also sold 29,167 shares, cutting his holdings by 12.60%. These transactions add to investor concerns about insider confidence, despite Puri’s sale being made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations. Negative Sentiment: Insider Nathan Kroeker sold 110,417 shares for about $371,001, reducing his position by 11.06%. The sale was also executed under a 10b5-1 plan and related to tax withholding, which somewhat reduces its signaling value but still increases near-term selling pressure.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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