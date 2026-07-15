Eric Richard Remer Sells 19,200 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

Key Points EverCommerce CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares on July 14 at an average price of $10.77, bringing in about $206,784. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 0.34%.

on July 14 at an average price of $10.77, bringing in about $206,784. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 0.34%. Remer has been actively selling shares in recent weeks, including multiple transactions in late June and early July. The article lists several prior sales totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices mostly between about $9 and $10.70.

EverCommerce stock was up 1.5% and opened at $10.98, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with a target price of $11.25. The company recently missed EPS estimates but slightly beat revenue expectations in its latest quarterly report.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,660,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,960,903.27. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $54,147.06.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. EverCommerce's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 5,995.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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