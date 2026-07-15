David Kirn Sells 15,725 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares on July 10 at an average price of $12.03, totaling about $189,172. After the sale, he still held 884,152 shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares on July 10 at an average price of $12.03, totaling about $189,172. After the sale, he still held 884,152 shares. Recent trading activity: Kirn has also sold additional blocks of stock recently, including 42,608 shares on July 9 and 114,746 shares on June 22, indicating a pattern of insider selling over the past several weeks.

Kirn has also sold additional blocks of stock recently, including 42,608 shares on July 9 and 114,746 shares on June 22, indicating a pattern of insider selling over the past several weeks. Company and analyst context: FDMT was trading up 3.5% at $11.70, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $29.88. The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected loss but remains unprofitable, with analysts expecting a full-year loss.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $189,171.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 884,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,348.56. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, David Kirn sold 42,608 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $548,364.96.

On Monday, June 22nd, David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,201,390.62.

On Monday, June 1st, David Kirn sold 1,922 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $19,258.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,653,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,247,151 shares of the company's stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 611,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,905 shares of the company's stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 174,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 1,785,106 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,936,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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