Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk sold 250,000 Forum Markets shares at $6.00 each for $1.5 million, reducing his ownership by 16.93% to 1,226,638 shares.

at $6.00 each for $1.5 million, reducing his ownership by 16.93% to 1,226,638 shares. Forum Markets opened at $5.32, with a $71.23 million market capitalization and a 52-week range of $1.76 to $174.60. The company reported a quarterly loss of $3.64 per share on $2.86 million in revenue.

Analyst sentiment is mixed but averages a “Moderate Buy” rating, with a consensus price target of $10.00; individual targets range from $9.00 to $11.00.

Forum Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,226,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,359,828. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Konstantin Lomashuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,387 shares of Forum Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $20,830.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 1,100 shares of Forum Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $6,743.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,702 shares of Forum Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $23,729.82.

Forum Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRMM opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.37. Forum Markets, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $174.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36.

Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Forum Markets, Inc will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Forum Markets from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Forum Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Forum Markets from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Clear Str raised Forum Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $11.00 target price on Forum Markets in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Forum Markets

Forum Markets Company Profile

Forum Markets Inc is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures cash-generating assets on blockchain-based infrastructure to facilitate liquidity, investor access, and primary and secondary market activity. It combines traditional asset management practices with digital market infrastructure to support the origination, distribution, and trading of real-world assets.

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