Insider Buying: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Acquires 31,363 Shares of Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 31,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $1,379,972.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,898 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,512. The trade was a 13.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $47.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,956 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,886 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,938 shares of the company's stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 155,274 shares of the company's stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSBC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $51.00 price objective on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Star Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple directors made significant open-market purchases. Five Star Bancorp directors collectively bought 142,727 shares for approximately $6.28 million at an average price of $44 per share. The largest purchase came from Larry Eugene Allbaugh, who bought 96,591 shares for about $4.25 million. Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith also purchased 31,363 shares, while four other directors made additional purchases. The transactions increased their respective holdings and may strengthen investor confidence in management’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

Five Star Bancorp directors collectively bought 142,727 shares for approximately $6.28 million at an average price of $44 per share. The largest purchase came from Larry Eugene Allbaugh, who bought 96,591 shares for about $4.25 million. Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith also purchased 31,363 shares, while four other directors made additional purchases. The transactions increased their respective holdings and may strengthen investor confidence in management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company completed the full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option. Including the original offering, Five Star Bancorp sold 3,133,750 shares at $44 each and expects approximately $130.6 million in net proceeds before offering expenses. Management plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, working capital, investments in Five Star Bank and potential growth opportunities. Offering closing announcement

Including the original offering, Five Star Bancorp sold 3,133,750 shares at $44 each and expects approximately $130.6 million in net proceeds before offering expenses. Management plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, working capital, investments in Five Star Bank and potential growth opportunities. Negative Sentiment: The public offering creates near-term dilution. Issuing more than 3.1 million shares increases the company’s share count, which can dilute existing shareholders and potentially weigh on per-share metrics. However, the dilution is partially offset by the added capital, which could support loan growth and future earnings.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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