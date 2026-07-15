Insider Buying: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Director Buys $287,280.00 in Stock

Key Points Globus Maritime director Georgios Feidakis bought 106,400 shares at $2.70 each, a $287,280 purchase that lifted his stake by 1.67% to 6,463,867 shares. He also bought 114,766 shares on July 13 at $2.75 each.

bought 106,400 shares at $2.70 each, a $287,280 purchase that lifted his stake by 1.67% to 6,463,867 shares. He also bought 114,766 shares on July 13 at $2.75 each. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , posting earnings of $0.05 per share versus an expected loss of $0.05 and revenue of $12.25 million versus estimates of $10.40 million.

, posting earnings of $0.05 per share versus an expected loss of $0.05 and revenue of $12.25 million versus estimates of $10.40 million. Analysts remain cautiously positive on GLBS, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $5.00 price target, while the stock traded around $2.73 and was down 1.4% on the day.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS - Get Free Report) Director Georgios Feidakis purchased 106,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,463,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,440.90. This trade represents a 1.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Georgios Feidakis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 114,766 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $315,606.50.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.4%

GLBS stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime Limited has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Globus Maritime from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Maritime currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLBS

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

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