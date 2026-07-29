Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Sells $346,943.82 in Stock

Key Points Alphabet major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares for approximately $1.21 million at an average price of $19.06, following several other sales disclosed in recent SEC filings.

for approximately $1.21 million at an average price of $19.06, following several other sales disclosed in recent SEC filings. Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.80 billion and earnings of $9.11 per share, surpassing analyst estimates. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, equal to $0.88 annually.

and earnings of $9.11 per share, surpassing analyst estimates. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, equal to $0.88 annually. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $419.86, although investors are monitoring the company’s substantial AI infrastructure spending, regulatory exposure and shareholder-selling activity.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $346,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $383,575.12.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,382,371.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $333.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $360.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.82 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,000,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,902,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Alphabet Q2 earnings analysis

Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Investors increase Alphabet positions

Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Wall Street rebounds ahead of FOMC

The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Alphabet AI spending and cash concerns

The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet faces additional legal and regulatory risk. European rivals are lining up potential private damages claims after Google lost an initial case under new EU competition rules, while Waymo faces possible federal requirements concerning emergency-response procedures. Major-shareholder sales disclosed in recent SEC filings are a smaller, but potentially negative, sentiment signal. Google faces potential European damages claims

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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