Insider Buying: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Major Shareholder Buys $285,770.92 in Stock

Key Points Hartree Partners purchased 47,708 Hudson Technologies shares at an average of $5.99, investing $285,770.92 and increasing its ownership by 0.96% to 5.04 million shares. The major shareholder has also made several additional purchases since June 30.

at an average of $5.99, investing $285,770.92 and increasing its ownership by 0.96% to 5.04 million shares. The major shareholder has also made several additional purchases since June 30. Hudson Technologies reported quarterly EPS of $0.01, missing the $0.05 consensus estimate, although revenue of $60.15 million exceeded estimates. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.34.

HDSN opened at $6.16, with a market capitalization of about $259 million; analyst sentiment is currently Hold, with a consensus price target of $8.88.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp bought 47,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $285,770.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,042,086 shares in the company, valued at $30,202,095.14. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hartree Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 17,842 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $106,873.58.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 600 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,594.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 4,634 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $27,757.66.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 271,302 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,672.94.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 288,111 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,092.68.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 204,789 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $1,163,201.52.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 105,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 628,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 447,987 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 465,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 339,543 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HDSN. Wall Street Zen cut Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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