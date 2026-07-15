HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $223,630.00 in Stock

Key Points HealthEquity EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares on July 10 at an average price of $95.00, totaling $223,630. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 10 at an average price of $95.00, totaling $223,630. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Fiore still held 52,244 shares valued at about $4.96 million, representing a 4.31% decrease in his position. He has also sold additional HealthEquity shares in recent weeks.

valued at about $4.96 million, representing a in his position. He has also sold additional HealthEquity shares in recent weeks. HealthEquity shares were trading around $94.50, near the top of their 52-week range, and the company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $110.57.

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $223,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,963,180. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Henry Fiore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,470 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $234,650.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthEquity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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