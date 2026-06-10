Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Major Shareholder Sells $293,294.88 in Stock

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 143,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $293,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 341,196 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $71,651.16.

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 33,730 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $168,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 904,252 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $596,806.32.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 629,415 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $453,178.80.

On Monday, June 1st, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 30,996 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,996.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 29,955 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $71,892.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 11,854 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $106,686.00.

Hub Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of HUBC opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Hub Cyber Security Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $66,450.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,297.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hub Cyber Security to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Cyber Security

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the second quarter worth about $266,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Cyber Security during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company's stock.

About Hub Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

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