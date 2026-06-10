Insider Buying: HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) CEO Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH - Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 5,261,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,438. This represents a 4.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 100,390 shares of HWH International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $98,382.20.

HWH International Price Performance

HWH opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.20. HWH International Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. HWH International had a negative net margin of 436.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of HWH International in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HWH International currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWH International

About HWH International

HWH International, Inc (NASDAQ: HWH) is a designer and manufacturer of hydraulic leveling and suspension systems for recreational vehicles (RVs), specialty vehicles, buses and industrial applications. The company's solutions aim to enhance ride comfort, stability and ease of operation through automated hydraulic control and diagnostics.

Founded in 1976 by Harry W. Holzer, HWH International pioneered one of the industry's first automatic hydraulic leveling systems for motorhomes. Over the decades, the company has introduced successive generations of technology—ranging from compact scissor jacks to modular suspension assemblies—building a reputation for reliability and quiet performance.

HWH's product portfolio includes hydraulic leveling jacks, suspension modulators, transfer cases, integrated control consoles and related spare parts for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

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