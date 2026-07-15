ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO John Wasson Sells 12,411 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO John Wasson sold 12,411 shares of ICF International at an average price of $80.08, generating about $993,873 in proceeds. After the sale, he still owned 27,511 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

of ICF International at an average price of $80.08, generating about $993,873 in proceeds. After the sale, he still owned 27,511 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. ICF International recently announced a $100 million share buyback program , which could allow the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, equivalent to a 0.7% annualized yield.

, which could allow the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, equivalent to a 0.7% annualized yield. Recent operating results were mixed: the company reported Q1 earnings of $1.50 per share, missing estimates, while revenue fell 10.3% year over year to $437.5 million. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $102.33.

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) CEO John Wasson sold 12,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $993,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,203,080.88. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $101.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ICF International's payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 481,086 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,037,000 after buying an additional 152,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,175 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in ICF International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 216,538 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 99,442 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICFI

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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