Insider Selling: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) CFO Sells 6,820 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) CFO Greg Swyt sold 6,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $455,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,606.70. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Greg Swyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of Ichor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,384,598.04.

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price target on Ichor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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