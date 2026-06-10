Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $127,307.97 in Stock

Key Points Illumina SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares on June 5 at an average price of $162.59, totaling about $127,308. After the transaction, she still held 21,259 shares valued at roughly $3.46 million.

on June 5 at an average price of $162.59, totaling about $127,308. After the transaction, she still held 21,259 shares valued at roughly $3.46 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , which is commonly used for scheduled insider transactions rather than an ad hoc decision.

, which is commonly used for scheduled insider transactions rather than an ad hoc decision. Illumina recently beat quarterly expectations, posting $1.15 EPS on $1.09 billion in revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $138.38.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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